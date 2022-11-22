Youth slapped by cop during inquiry ends life in Tiruvarur
TIRUCHY: A youth, who was taken to the all women police station in Tiruvarur for an inquiry and reportedly slapped by the sub inspector, was frustrated at the treatment meted out to him and committed suicide.
Family members of the victim demanded action against the woman cop and refused to accept the body on Tuesday.
Sources said R Rahulraj (22), a resident of Koradacherry in Tiruvarur, was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl from the same locality. When the girl’s father came to know about the affair, he lodged a complaint with Tiruvarur all women police station on Sunday.
Subsequently, the police called Rahulraj for an inquiry. As soon as Rahulraj went to the station, the sub-inspector had reportedly slapped him in front of others. Rahulraj, who felt insulted by the act of the cop, went home and consumed pesticide. On seeing Rahulraj struggling for life, his family members rushed him to Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital, where he died despite treatment on Monday.
On information about the death, family members went to Tiruvarur SP office and demanded action against the police personnel, who slapped Rahulraj. Soon, the Tiruvarur DSP held talks with the family members and took them to Tiruvarur Taluk police station, where Rahulraj’s father Raja lodged a complaint against the all women police station sub-inspector Mahalakshmi who had reportedly slapped him during the inquiry, which prompted him to commit suicide.
Family members demanded immediate action against the sub inspector and refused to accept the body. The protest was continuing on Tuesday when reports last came in.
