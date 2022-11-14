Light to moderate rain in Tamil Nadu for next 2 days: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday predicted light to moderate rain for Tamil Nadu for the next two days due to upper air circulation prevailing over Tamil Nadu.
An upper air circulation lies over southeast Arabian sea to Comorin area across Kerala and south Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above the mean sea level.
A low-pressure area is likely to form over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood on November 16.
For the next two days Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas are likely to get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity. In Chennai, some areas are expected to get moderate showers, and the sky condition will be cloudy.
The centre warned fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next 48 hours, a strong wind speed reaching 40 kmph - 45 kmph is likely to prevail over the Comorin area.
As per RMC rainfall data from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Monday, Chennai airport received 30 mm, Tondi 28 mm, Meenambakkam 31 mm, Kodaikanal 15 mm, and Kanniyakumari 34 mm.
