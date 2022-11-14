5 government college principals not paid salaries for October

TIRUPATTUR: The principals and library assistants of the government arts and science colleges in Tirupattur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Ranipet districts and the library assistants have not been paid their salaries for October due to the ongoing tussle in reverting them back to their parent universities.

Sources revealed that some of the principals had submitted petitions to the Tamil Nadu Governor as there was no response to those submitted to CM MK Stalin, Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudi and TN Chief Secretary Irai Anbu in addition to similar petitions to the concerned university VCs and registrars in this connection.

“If all else fails we will be forced to move the court for our pending salaries,” a principal said.