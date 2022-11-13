Woman, daughter die of suicide by consuming poison due to poverty

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old woman and her daughter committed suicide by consuming poison due to family issues in Salem. Police said Sultana, from Hasthampatti was bringing up her two daughters, Samsu and Jamiya, by working as daily wager after her husband Mohammed Abbas left them years ago. Besides poverty, Sultana was depressed over getting their daughters married and took the extreme step. “She gave milk laced with poison to her elder daughter (21) and also consumed it on Wednesday. They both swooned and were taken to Salem GH by relatives. Her younger daughter was away when the incident happened,” police said. Despite intensive treatment, both the mother and daughter died on Friday night.