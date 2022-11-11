Security tightened in Tamil Nadu ahead of PM’s visit

Prime Minister Modi, who is arriving at Madurai airport from Bengaluru by 2.50 p.m., would reach the Gandhigram university by chopper for the 3.15 p.m. convocation.

However, with the IMD predicting heavy rains in the area, the police have kept a backup plan ready for the Prime Ministers' visit. A recce has been conducted with eight cars from Madurai airport to Gandhigram rural university.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will also be present during the convocation ceremony.