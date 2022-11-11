Modi to embark on two-day visit to four southern states today

According to the Prime Minister's Office, on November 11, at around 9:45 am, the Prime Minister will pay floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Sri Kanaka Dasa and also to Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru.

At around 10:20 am, he will flag off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. At around 11:30 am, PM Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport.

Thereafter, at around 12 noon, he will unveil the 108 feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, followed by a public function in Bengaluru at around 12:30 am. At around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will attend the 36th Convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

On November 12, at around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. At around 3:30 pm, he will visit the RFCL plant in Ramagundam, Telangana. Thereafter, at around 4:15 pm, Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Ramagundam.

PM in Bengaluru, Karnataka

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport at Bengaluru, built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore. The terminal will double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore, according to the PMO. Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden". Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sqmts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens.