Modi to confer honorary doctorate to Ilaiyaraaja tomorrow

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer the honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja at a convocation ceremony in Dindigul Gandhigram University tomorrow. Mridangam maestro Umayalpuram K Sivaraman will also be conferred with an honorary doctorate.

The convocation ceremony of Dindigul Gandhigram University will be held tomorrow (Friday). Modi, who will be attending the event, will confer degrees to students who studied at the university in the academic years of 2018, 2019, and 2019-2020. Arrangements are in full swing for a 300-seater campus inside the premises.

Modi is set to arrive in Madurai tomorrow in a chartered plane for the convocation ceremony. A five-tier security arrangement has been put in place at the Madurai airport since yesterday in view of the Prime Minister's visit. Armed central forces personnel have been deployed at the airport runway, watch tower, and airport premises.