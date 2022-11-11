Ilaiyaraaja conferred honorary doctorate by Modi

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented an honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja at the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in the Dindigul district on Friday. Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi were also present at the ceremony.
Modi also awarded degrees to a total of 2,314 people, including students.
"My message to the youth graduating today is that you're the pillar of new India. You have the responsibility to lead India," Modi encouraged youth at the convocation ceremony.
