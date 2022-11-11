TamilNadu

Live: Modi participates in Gandhigram convocation ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dindigul after reaching Madurai airport on Friday to participate in the Gandhigram Trust's platinum jubilee functions and the convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute (deemed university) in Dindigul.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi & TN Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Thaai Vaalthu is being sung at the event

DGP C Sylendra Babu salutes Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the event 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Gandhigram Rural Institute

Stage set for the convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dindigul after reaching Madurai airport on Friday to participate in the Gandhigram Trust's platinum jubilee functions and the convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute (deemed university) in Dindigul. He was welcomed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi along with L Murugan.

Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami arrived at Madurai Airport by flight from Chennai to welcome the Prime Minister.

According to sources, 5 MLAs -- MLAs Dindigul Srinivasan, Natham Viswanathan, RP Udayakumar, Rajan Chellappa, Sellur Raju-- have been given permission by Edappadi Palaniswami to meet the Prime Minister at Madurai Airport.

According to the Daily Thanthi report, O Panneerselvam has denied permission to meet Modi.

