Heavy rains: Schools & colleges closed in these TN districts today

Meanwhile, Chennai and its suburbs are experiencing heavy rains today due to a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal the day before yesterday.
CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving heavy rains since early morning and due to this, holidays has been declared for schools and colleges in various districts.

Details of the districts where holidays have been declared for schools and colleges:-

Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagai, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Villupuram, Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Pudukottai, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Ramanathapuram, Kallakurichi, Trichy, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul and Karur.

Districts where holidays have been declared only for schools:-

Sivagangai, Namakkal Dharmapuri Krishnagiri, Tirupattur district will remain closed for schools and colleges up to 8th standard in Puducherry and Karaikal today and tomorrow.

On Thursday, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Tiruvallur on November 11. The centre also issued orange alert for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Kallakuruchi, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Thirupathur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Perambalur.

(For rain-related grievance, contact 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 044-25619208 or dial toll-free number - 1913)

