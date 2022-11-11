City

NE monsoon: Heavy rains in Chennai and suburbs

A visual from Langs Garden road, Egmore
CHENNAI: The Northeast monsoon is intensifying in Tamil Nadu and as a result, Chennai and its suburbs are experiencing heavy rains at dawn due to a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal day before yesterday.

Vadapalani, Guindy, Saidapet, T Nagar, Valluvar Kottam, Nungambakkam, Anna Salai, Alundur, Meenambakkam, Pallavaram, Chromepet, Tambaram, Medavakkam, Guduvancheri, Pammal, Anakaputhur, Mangadu, Adyar and other areas are experiencing heavy rain.

The low-pressure area formed is very likely to move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts as a severe depression by tomorrow (Saturday) due to which light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms are likely to occur at most places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal from today (Friday) to the next day (Sunday).

15 districts namely Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Trichy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Karaikal regions received heavy to very heavy rains yesterday night. Narmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Ramadhanpuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore and the Nilgiri districts are likely to receive rain at one or two places, according to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) informed.

On Thursday, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Tiruvallur on November 11. The centre also issued orange alert for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Kallakuruchi, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Perambalur.

Addtionally, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur declared holiday for schools and colleges today.

(For rain-related grievance, contact 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 044-25619208 or dial toll-free number - 1913)

