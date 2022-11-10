NE monsoon: Red alert for Chennai, suburbs on Nov 11

CHENNAI: Chennai and it's neighbouring districts are likely to receive heavy and very heavy rainfall in the next two days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Chennai and neighbouring districts on November 11 and orange alert for November 12 and November 13.

"The Low Pressure Area (LPA) over Southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast persists. It is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-­ Puducherry coasts till 12th November morning and move west­-northwestwards and move across Tamil Nadu­ during 12th-­13th November, 2022," stated an update from the regional meteorological centre (RMC). The cyclonic circulation is likely to be more prominent in the next 48 hours and likely to move northwestwards bringing in heavy to very heavy rains, the department stated.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris. Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam.

Tamil Nadu has received 23.7 cm of average rainfall since October 1, while Chennai has received 45.94 cm with a 13 per cent excess rainfall. In Chennai, the skin condition is likely to remain cloudy, with maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 30 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.