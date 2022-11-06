Coimbatore car blast: '30 people under surveillance'

CHENNAI: As many as 30 people have been kept under surveillance and 3 to 4 people are being actively monitored in the car blast explosion case, said Coimbatore District SP Badri Narayanan.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, District SP Badri Narayanan said, "Evidence seized from the house of the people involved in the Coimbatore car blast incident, videos related to the IS organisation were found in a pen drive. Police investigation has revealed that there are more than 100 videos. We have kept 30 people under surveillance following the Coimbatore car blast incident. We are actively monitoring 3 to 4 people.”

Jameesha Mubin was charred to death when a gas cylinder in the car in which he was travelling exploded on October 23. There were explosives and police seized more than 100 items, including nails, marbles and some other items found in the vehicle. Also 6 people, who were in touch with him were arrested under UAPA Act.

Following this, the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and DIG Vandana, SP Sreejith and Investigation Officer Vignesh are actively investigating.