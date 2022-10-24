Coimbatore car blast: Police raid house of Al Uma chief’s brother

Further investigation has led to the police conducting raids at the residence of Nawab Khan, the brother of Al Uma founder Basha, who was the main architect of the 1996 bomb blasts at Coimbatore in which 56 people were killed and more than 200 injured.

Sources in the Coimbatore police told IANS that the team is questioning the son of Nawab Khan, Thalka. Police sources also told IANS that more than six people are in the custody of the local police and sleuths from the central agencies are also investigating the car blast and the subsequent death of Mubin.

Krishnamoorthy, a wayside vendor at Ukkadam street near Easwaran Kovil where the car blast took place Sunday morning, told IANS that "God saved us. It seems to be a terror act aimed at street vendors and around 130 shops on the street. If it had happened on the Deepavali eve, it would have been a major tragedy."