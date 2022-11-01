Coimbatore car blast: NIA waiting for forensic reports

NEW DELHI: In the Coimbatore car bomb blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has identified the suspects who will be asked to join the probe in the coming days. The agency was also waiting for the forensic reports of the seized articles to speed up their probe.

The Tamil Nadu Police had handed over all the documents to the NIA a few days ago.

So far six accused have been arrested.

On October 23 a blast took place near a temple in which Jameesha Mubin, an engineer, was killed. Initially, the TN Police were looking into the matter and later the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on October 27 ordered the NIA to take over the probe.

The FIR filed by the NIA reads that a search operation was conducted at the house of the deceased Jamesha Mubin in which a number of incriminating documents were found.

As many as 109 articles were seized during that raid.

The source said that notebooks were recovered in which their missions regarding jihad were mentioned.

"We recovered black powder, potassium nitrate, nitroglycerin, PETN powder, aluminium powder, sulphur powder and sterile surgical equipment," said the official.