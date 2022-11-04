TamilNadu

Northeast monsoon to get more intense from Nov 9: TN weatherman

In his forecast regarding the rains in Tamil Nadu today, it has been mentioned that heavy to very heavy rain will occur in South Tamil Nadu today (Friday).
Certain places in Chennai will experience moderate rain
Certain places in Chennai will experience moderate rain
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Northeast monsoon will get more severe starting from November 9, as per Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John. The depression is likely to become a cyclonic depression after November 9 and could then get more intense into a cyclonic storm. Due to the cloudy circulation, the monsoon is currently descending.

In his forecast regarding the rains in Tamil Nadu today, it has been mentioned that heavy to very heavy rain will occur in South Tamil Nadu today (Friday). Certain places in Chennai will experience moderate rain. In North Chennai, there will be scattered showers after evening.

Certain places in Chennai will experience moderate rain
Addl workers deployed for rain-related works in Chennai

"Massive day ahead for South TN today to tomorrow. Tuty, Ramanthapuram, Nellai, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Thenkasi, Pudukottai all in hotspot for rains. At some places in these district extreme rains also possible. Western districts like Kovai, Tiruppur, nilgiris, Dindigul and central interior like Trichy, Salem karur districts too will have chance of rains," he tweeted.

Certain places in Chennai will experience moderate rain
Chennai roads will be re-laid after Northeast monsoon: KN Nehru

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

northeast monsoon
Greater Chennai Corporation
chennai rains
Tamil Nadu rains
TN rains
cyclonic storm
Pradeep John
Heavy rain in Chennai
Heavy rain alert
Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John
Heavy rainfall in Chennai
Chennairains
Chennai Rains Live Updates
Chennai waterlogged
Northeast monsoon in Chennai
TN weatherman
Cyclonic in Tamil Nadu

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in