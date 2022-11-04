Northeast monsoon to get more intense from Nov 9: TN weatherman

CHENNAI: The Northeast monsoon will get more severe starting from November 9, as per Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John. The depression is likely to become a cyclonic depression after November 9 and could then get more intense into a cyclonic storm. Due to the cloudy circulation, the monsoon is currently descending.

In his forecast regarding the rains in Tamil Nadu today, it has been mentioned that heavy to very heavy rain will occur in South Tamil Nadu today (Friday). Certain places in Chennai will experience moderate rain. In North Chennai, there will be scattered showers after evening.