Waterlogging continues to haunt residents in certain areas

CHENNAI: As heavy spells continue to lash the city for the third consecutive day, many areas, including Pattalam, Thiruvottiyur, and Pullianthope, witnessed water stagnation reaching knee-deep in the last 24 hours.

Public complained that the situation has been worse as the civic body authorities failed to take precautions, and did not construct stormwater drains.

"For the last two days of rainfall, many streets in Pattalam have experienced water stagnation, such as the clock tower, and there was no stormwater drain (SWD) work constructed in the locality. It led to flooding, and on Wednesday the water level reached knee-deep, " V Sathiabalan, a resident of Pattalam.

He added, "We have been struggling since Tuesday, it has affected our normal life. The city corporation officials were focused on inspecting Pullianthope high road. Although the officers passed along the same road, none of them had inspected the spot yet."

The residents are concerned that many manholes on the main road and interior streets are not closed and there is no warning sign board placed. It poses a threat to the public to those who walk or motorists. They urge the concerned department to act at the earliest.

Though there was no water logging in Pullianthope on the first day of heavy rainfall in the city, civic body field workers work round the clock to drain the stagnated water in the locality. However, after intense rain lashed Chennai overnight, the interior roads were flooded. The roads have been blocked and vehicles diverted in many places.

On the other hand, after the SWD works were completed at Perambur, the residents experienced minimal impact of rain this year compared to the previous years' monsoon period. Areas such as Venkatraman Street, Bharathi Road, Nelvayal Road and Vasan Street which usually get inundated now have less impact.

"Usually during the monsoon, water stagnates to the knee. Luckily, after pushing the civic body authorities to complete the SWD drain work before the onset of the monsoon. Even though there was heavy rain recently, we were relieved from the flooding situation," said

Raghu, a resident of Perambur.

Meanwhile, trees and branches fell in 16 places till 11 am on Wednesday, and most of them have been removed in the city.

Chennai corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi instructed officials to increase the capacity of motor pumps to drain stagnated rainwater faster.