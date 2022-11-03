Chennai rains: CoP appreciates cops for rain-related works

CHENNAI: At least 15 cops who worked to help people during heavy rains were appreciated by the Chennai city police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, for their extra effort.

Be it clearing debris to enable the free flow of rainwater or rescuing stranded people in the rain, Chennai city police joined hands with Chennai corporation extended their support to rescue stranded people.

Sembium sub-inspector (SI) of police Sridhar rescued a destitute woman Radha (74), at Perambur.

A probationary SI Natarajan and constable Muthukrishnan of the same police station were engaged in removing garbage that blocked the free flow ofwater on BB Salai in Perambur. In another incident, police personnel Baskar and Arun Pandi of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police station removed the garbage that blocked the water flow on Ragavan Street.

Kodungaiyur SI Ramamoorthy rescued a mentally challenged pregnant woman and was handed over to her to a home at Annai Velankanni Nagar.

Officers and police personnel of all police stations, including traffic cops, have been deployed on all arterial roads in their respective police limits across the city police limits to assist

Chennai Corporation and fire and rescue services personnel on a war footing.