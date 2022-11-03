City

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in several parts of Chennai

Traffic was affected following heavy downpour in and around the city.
The weathermen also predicted cloudy weather conditions for Chennai and adjacent districts in the next 24 hours
CHENNAI: After a short break, rains with thunderstorms lashed several parts of the city, including Koyembedu, Egmore, Ashok Nagar, T Nagar and Nungambakkam.

Traffic was affected following heavy downpour in and around the city.

In a statement on Thursday, the IMD officials said that an upper cyclonic circulation that lies over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood and extends up to upper tropospheric areas is expected to bring in rains.

