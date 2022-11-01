Monsoon preparedness: Stalin holds meeting as rain batters TN

CHENNAI: With the capital city and surrounding districts receiving heavy rainfall since Monday evening, Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing measures to clear water stagnation and preparedness for further rains.

Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, Departmental Secretaries, Minister KN Nehru, Chennai Mayor Priya, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other district Collectors participated in the virtual meeting held at his Alwarpet office.