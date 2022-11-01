Monsoon preparedness: Stalin holds meeting as rain batters TN

CHENNAI: With the capital city and surrounding districts receiving heavy rainfall since Monday evening, Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing measures to clear water stagnation and preparedness for further rains.
Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, Departmental Secretaries, Minister KN Nehru, Chennai Mayor Priya, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and other district Collectors participated in the virtual meeting held at his Alwarpet office.
According to Regional Metereological Centre, Chennai recorded 8.4cm heavy rainfall for the third time today, in the last 72 years. Several areas, including, Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Vepery, Periyamet, Triplicane, Pattinappakkam, Ayanavaram, Kilpauk, Chetpet, Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Besant Nagar, Tiruvanmiyur, have been receiving heavy downpour since Monday evening. Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu have also been experiencing the same weather.
Over 20,000 workers from the Corporation and other departments have been deployed in all 15 zones of Chennai for rain-related works and to ease the situation.
(For rain-related grievance, contact 044-25619206, 044-25619207, 044-25619208 or dial toll-free number - 1913)
