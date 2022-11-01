Chennai records 7 cm rain, water-logging in several areas

Areas including Tondiarpet, Madipakkam, Thiruvottriyur, Manali, Pallikaranai, Velachery, Arumbakkam, Ekkatuthangal, KK Nagar and Egmore have continued to receive heavy rain from Monday. Several areas reported water logging after experiencing intense showers from last night.

The Regional Meteorological Center on Tuesday forecast moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity for Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Thiruvallur. Whereas, other districts such as Nilgiris, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Tirupathur, Karur, Ranipet, Vellore are likely to get light to moderate rain.

Till now, Chennai Nungambakkam has received 7 cm of rainfall, followed by YMCA Nandhanam 5 cm, Meenambakkam 3 cm. Goodwill school Villivakkam in Thiruvallur district recorded 10 cm of rainfall, Kancheepuram and Nagapattinam 4 cm each.

A weather blogger stated that there is more rain ahead for coastal Tamil Nadu under favourable conditions between Chennai and Sriharikota witnessing heavy rain. And rain is likely to increase in interior areas from later today.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) released a list of subways and roads where there is no water stagnation. The subways in the city include Manickam nagar subway, Harington, Vyasarpadi, Duraisamy, Villivakkam, Stanley Nagar and Mount subway.

The civic body authorities mentioned that the public can use #ChennaiRains and mention Chennai corporation for any grievances.