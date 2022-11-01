Heavy rains in Chennai for next 3 hours: Met department

CHENNAI: In the wake of northeast monsoon gaining pace, the regional meteorological centre has informed that Chennai would face heavy rains for the next 3 hours.
The alert has also be given to the neighbouring Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.
Most of the TN districts are receiving rains due to a downward atmospheric circulation prevailing over the northern coast of Sri Lanka and the southern coast of Tamil Nadu.
Chennai and its suburban areas have been receiving massive amount of rains since Monday evening. Owing to rains, schools and colleges in several districts have been closed today.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android