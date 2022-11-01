City

Heavy rains in Chennai for next 3 hours: Met department

The rain alert is also applicable to Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu.
CHENNAI: In the wake of northeast monsoon gaining pace, the regional meteorological centre has informed that Chennai would face heavy rains for the next 3 hours.

Chennai Corpn puts out list of non-stagnated subways: Check here

The alert has also be given to the neighbouring Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Heavy rains likely in 22 TN districts today; schools shut

Most of the TN districts are receiving rains due to a downward atmospheric circulation prevailing over the northern coast of Sri Lanka and the southern coast of Tamil Nadu.

Chennai and its suburban areas have been receiving massive amount of rains since Monday evening. Owing to rains, schools and colleges in several districts have been closed today.

In Pics: Intense spell of rains in Chennai

