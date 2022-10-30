Remove Guv from office for playing politics: K Balakrishnan

Following the car blast, the police acted swiftly and arrested six people in connection and seized 75 kg of explosives, he said, adding that the government has transferred the case to the National Investigating Agency.

“Using this incident, the BJP continues to make blatant attempts to create chaos in Tamil Nadu. BJP state president Annamalai has been talking to the media in such a way as to prejudice the police investigation, ” he said.

CPM leader said that if the Governor had chosen to criticise, he should have criticised the NIA as all the accused were under its investigation and they failed to predict and prevent such an incident in advance.

“The Governor, who is supposed to uphold the constitution, is trying to politicise. BJP’s actions in matters related to the security of the people of the country should be strongly condemned. It is condemnable that the post of Governor is used as an accomplice. We demand Governor Ravi should be removed from office, ” he demanded.