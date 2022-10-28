Kovai car blast: 'Docus, explosives seized from Mubin’s house'

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which has taken over the investigation into the Coimbatore blast case, has recovered incriminating documents and bomb making material from the house of Jameesha Mubin who died in the Coimbatore blast.

A search operation was conducted at the house of the deceased Jamesha Mubin, during which 109 articles were seized, including notebooks, in which their missions regarding Jihad were mentioned, an official of the NIA said.

"We recovered black powder, potassium nitrate, Black powder nitroglycerin, PETN powder, aluminium powder, sulphur powder, sterile surgical were recovered," the official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had on Thursday ordered NIA to take over the probe after which it registered an FIR.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had recommended a NIA probe into the case.