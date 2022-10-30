TamilNadu

15 drone cameras for surveillance at Pasumpon

Moreover, several people took out ‘Jothi Ottam’ up to the memorial. Around 35,000 people participated, sources said.
DGP C Sylendra Babu interacting with police personnel ahead of Thevar Jayanthi.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: To heighten surveillance, 15 drones equipped with cameras were made operations in parts of Pasumpon village near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district ahead of Thevar jayanthi celebrations.

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu camped at Pasumpon and reviewed security preparedness along with South Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg, Deputy Inspector of Police, Ramanathapuram Range, NM Mylvahanan and Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, sources said on Saturday.

The Guru puja of the freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar is celebrated annually on October 30. After reviewing security arrangements, the DGP inspected a few schools, where the police personnel were accommodated. He interacted with the police personnel on food and other basic facilities available.

Prior to the Thevar jayanthi, scores of people from Ramanathapuram district and neighboring districts performed rituals taking a milk pot procession to the freedom fighters memorial at Pasumpon and many of them carried ‘Mulapari’ on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a man, who created nuisance carrying a sword near Kamuthi, has been picked up. The police issued guidelines for smooth conduct of the programme. As many as 39 check posts have been put up to keenly monitor the movements of people taking part in the programme.

