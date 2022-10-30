15 drone cameras for surveillance at Pasumpon

MADURAI: To heighten surveillance, 15 drones equipped with cameras were made operations in parts of Pasumpon village near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district ahead of Thevar jayanthi celebrations.

Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu camped at Pasumpon and reviewed security preparedness along with South Zone Inspector General of Police Asra Garg, Deputy Inspector of Police, Ramanathapuram Range, NM Mylvahanan and Superintendent of Police P Thangadurai, sources said on Saturday.

The Guru puja of the freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar is celebrated annually on October 30. After reviewing security arrangements, the DGP inspected a few schools, where the police personnel were accommodated. He interacted with the police personnel on food and other basic facilities available.