Arrangements in place ahead of Thevar Jayanthi at Pasumpon

MADURAI: Ramanathapuram District Administration has made necessary arrangements at Pasumpon, a village near Kamuthi, ahead of the 60th guru puja and 115th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar. The freedom fighter’s birth and death anniversary is observed as guru puja on October 30 and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to participate in the event.

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare R.S. Rajakannappan recently took stock of the arrangements including road infrastructure towards the freedom fighter’s memorial at Pasumpon and erection of pandals. After two years of Covid break, a large number of people are expected to arrive at his memorial to pay respects on the occasion, sources said.

South Zone Inspector General of Police, Asra Garg inspected the district on Wednesday and convened a meeting with high ranking police officers to review security assessments, sources said.

Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai said as many as 10,000 police personnel would be deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the guru puja.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese issued orders to close TASMAC liquor shops and bars for three days from October 28 in view of Thevar Jayanthi celebrations.

Madurai Superintendent of Police R. Shiva Prasad has appealed to those who wanted to participate in the Maruthu Pandiyar memorial day and Thevar jayanthi celebrations, emphasizing them to stick to tight guidelines for behavior to ensure law and order.

If anybody was found violating the instructions, necessary action would be taken and their vehicles would also be seized.

Moreover, the Madurai SP said thirty vehicles including 25 four-wheelers were seized from thirty persons, who’re found violating the instructions, while traveling through Madurai to participate in the memorial programme of Immanuel Sekaran, Dalit leader at Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district on September 11.