Devar Jayanthi: Traffic diversions in Chennai on Sunday

CHENNAI: Chennai city police announced traffic diversions on Sunday (October 30) for Devar Jayanthi celebrations as a large number of volunteers and leaders and members of various political parties are expected to pay homage to the statue of Pasumpon Muthuramalingam at the Anna Salai Nandanam junction.

The diversions will be in place from 7 am. Accordingly, the incoming vehicles from Saidapet intending to go to Chamiers Road towards Turn Bulls Point will be diverted at the Junction of Anna Salai and Link road along link Road, Model Hutment road, VN Road, South Boag Road, North Boag Road, Thiyagaraya Road, Eldams Road, SIET, KB Dasan Road.

The outgoing vehicles coming from Teynampet intending to go to Saidapet will be diverted at the Junction of Cenotaph Road towards GKM Bridge to take route via Kotturpuram Bridge, Gandhi Mandapam Point, SVP Road.

GKM fly over will be made as one way with entry from Anna Salai and Cenotaph Road Junction and there will be No entry from Kotturpuram Bridge towards Anna Salai.

The outgoing vehicles coming from Chamiers road intending to go to Saidapet will be diverted at the Junction of Cenotaph Road and GKM Bridge towards Gandhi Mandapam point, SVP Road.

While these diversions are compulsory, if necessity arises, diversions will be made at Little mount junction and at CIT 1st main road junction and at Kathipara flyover junction, city police said.

Accordingly, near Little mount, Incoming vehicles from Guindy will be diverted at the Junction of Little Mount towards Taluk Office Road, SVP Road, Gandhi Mandapam Point, Kotturpuram Bridge.

Near CIT main road junction, vehicles will be diverted at the Junction of Anna Salai and CIT Nagar 1st Main Road, South Usman Road, Madley Junction, Burkit Road, Thanigachalam Road, Melony Road, South Boag Road, North Boag Road and to reach Anna Salai.

From Kathipara Flyover, vehicles will be diverted through CIPET- Ambal Nagar- Kasi Bridge- Vadapalani- Arcot Road and to reach Anna Salai.

The commercial vehicles coming from Tambaram towards Kathipara flyover will be diverted at Kathipara flyover towards CIPET and at Anna Rotary towards Cathedral Road, RK Salai to reach Santhome.