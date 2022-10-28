Probe Annamalai first for knowing more than police: Senthilbalaji

Further, Balaji said that BJP is trying to create panic as they were unable to accept the fact that DMK will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. “The BJP is trying to create tension by announcing a bandh on October 31. Stringent action will be taken, if shopkeepers were either threatened or forced to close down,” he said.

Claiming that the car explosion was not a bomb blast incident, he said that nails, marbles and cylinders were found separately and there was no bomb in the car.

He also said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has recommended transfer of investigation into the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA) as those involved may have links beyond Tamil Nadu.