Probe Annamalai first for knowing more than police: Senthilbalaji

COIMBATORE: Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to politicise the car blast incident with an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Speaking to reporters, after a meeting with district administration authorities and police officials, the Minister said BJP state president K Annamalai with a narrow mind revealed the details of the investigation, even before the police could announce.
“How did he get that information? Was he also involved? The NIA should first inquire Annamalai in this regard,” he said.
Further, Balaji said that BJP is trying to create panic as they were unable to accept the fact that DMK will win all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu. “The BJP is trying to create tension by announcing a bandh on October 31. Stringent action will be taken, if shopkeepers were either threatened or forced to close down,” he said.
Claiming that the car explosion was not a bomb blast incident, he said that nails, marbles and cylinders were found separately and there was no bomb in the car.
He also said that Chief Minister MK Stalin has recommended transfer of investigation into the case to National Investigation Agency (NIA) as those involved may have links beyond Tamil Nadu.
Stating that check posts have been set up in 40 places and around 3,000 police personnel were deployed in Coimbatore, Balaji said people need not fear as peace prevails and normalcy was restored on the same day with shops reopening for Deepavali business.
“However, some are trying to create panic by posting messages on social media linking the 1998 Coimbatore bomb blast and this car explosion incident. Action will be initiated against those spreading falsehood with malicious intention,” he said.
