Kovai blast: Accused bought explosive substances online?

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore Police, who are probing the car explosion case, suspect that the explosive materials which were seized from the house of the deceased were purchased online from popular e-commerce websites. Cops on Thursday arrested the sixth accused man-Afsar Khan-, a local resident and relative of Mubin, for reportedly playing a major role in sourcing explosive materials seized from the house of the victim.

Coimbatore Police Commissioner Balakrishnan on Wednesday said that the ingredients that were recovered from the spot were used for making low-explosive bombs.

"We are trying to find who all are connected to their plot and execution of the conspiracy and how explosive materials were purchased. Some of the investigation done so far indicates that Jamesa Mubin had bought many items through Amazon and courier services. We are investigating all the angles. When we visited Mubin's residence, outside his house a few Amazon empty boxes were found," Balakrishnan said.

"The probe indicates that he bought some of the items online. We are investigating all the angles," said Coimbatore Police Commissioner.

He said that apart from the arrest that has been made, the police have been questioning people and trying to keep the investigation open to find out all possibilities.

The police official further said that the materials that were seized from the house of the deceased indicated that there was an intention to make more bombs.