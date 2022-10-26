Tirupattur stationmaster’s wife delivers child at Arakkonam stn

ARAKKONAM: Deepavali turned to be doubly happy day for Aswin Kumar, stationmaster of Tirupattur Railway Station as his wife delivered a healthy male child at Arakkonam Railway Station on Monday.

Aswin Kumar’s wife Santhini (29) was full term pregnant and they were on the way to Chennai for delivery at Perambur Railway Hospital. They boarded the West Coast Express and were on their way when Santhini developed labour pain.

Aswin Kumar immediately contacted Arakkonam Railway police and they took Santhini to the women’s lounge where she delivered a healthy male child with the help of woman police constable Parameswari.