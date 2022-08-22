8 more Lankans land at Arichalmunai, taken to refugee camp

MADURAI: Eight more Sri Lankan Tamils landed at Mandapam as refugees. They are from two families, including two men, two women, two boys and two girls, sources said.

Ramanathapuram SP P Thangadurai on Sunday, after enquiring said both the families shelled out Rs 1 lakh to a fibre boatman.

They were dropped near Arichalmunai around 3 am, on August 19, the SP said.

Authorities were aware of their arrival on Saturday, but they were rescued on Sunday due to rough seas.