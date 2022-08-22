8 more Lankans land at Arichalmunai, taken to refugee camp

MADURAI: Eight more Sri Lankan Tamils landed at Mandapam as refugees. They are from two families, including two men, two women, two boys and two girls, sources said.
Ramanathapuram SP P Thangadurai on Sunday, after enquiring said both the families shelled out Rs 1 lakh to a fibre boatman.
They were dropped near Arichalmunai around 3 am, on August 19, the SP said.
Authorities were aware of their arrival on Saturday, but they were rescued on Sunday due to rough seas.0
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android