New Covid cases in Chennai remain below 100 for second

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 627 cases of Covid on Saturday, including a case each from Maharashtra and West Bengal.
Total number of cases in the State stands at 35,62,719. Chennai Covid numbers stood at 94, while 81 cases of Covid were reported in Coimbatore.
All the other districts reported less than 50 cases of Covid. Active cases stand at 6,087 currently, with Chennai reporting highest of 2,428 cases.
