Many GC members contacting OPS camp, says Vaithilingam
TIRUCHY: Several members of AIADMK general council have been approaching us for the past few days, claimed R Vaithilingam, former minister and a key supporter of O Panneerselvam in Thanjavur on Friday.
Speaking to reporters, Vaithilingam stressed that the dual leadership was the need of the hour in the party though Edappadi K Palaniswami has been trying to take full control because of his selfish motive.
“This has been clearly exposed to the people through his statement,” the former minister said.
Forgetting his cunningness and deceiving attitude, Panneerselvam invited Palaniswami to work together for the welfare of the party, but he refused and this attitude has received the wrath of the members.
“Because of this, several members of the general council have started approaching us,” Vaithilingam claimed.
He said that the OPS camp is working for the unity in the party. “We have called everyone, especially VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, who left the party, but the EPS camp does not want them back,” said Vaithilingam.
Referring to the appeal filed by EPS against the court order quashing the July 11 GC meet , Vaithilingam said that the OPS camp is ready to face any legal battle. “In the absence of MGR and Jayalalithaa, the dual leadership for the party is the need of the hour,’’ he said.
Vaithilingam also said that OPS went to the party office during the general council meeting as the coordinator and treasurer and it is mandatory that EPS should list out the documents that went missing from the headquarters.
The OPS camp leader also stressed that they do not want the inference of other political parties, including the BJP, in the intra party issue.
“Even if EPS does not join us, we do not bother. But crores of cadre are with us and many have shown their willingness to join our side in the coming days,” added Vaithilingam.
