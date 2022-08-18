Let’s stay united to strengthen AIADMK: OPS tells EPS, his faction

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged the Edappadi K Palaniswami's faction for joining together and stay united by throwing past "bitter" experiences.

Pointing out that due to the split in the AIADMK after Jayalalithaa's demise, the DMK could able to come to power, the AIADMK leader said "Let us also throw away the difference of opinion and stay united for working together".

"Whatever happened let it be there. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good,” he said adding that the unity of the party should be the main aim.

Claiming that it was the expectations of both cadres and people that the AIADMK should operate as one unit, Panneerselvam said the invitation for unity also implies to both VK Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran.

Recalling his work with Palaniswami as party's coordinator, Panneerselvam said: "We both worked together and cooperated with each other besides following all the party rules and laws".

"The same state of affairs should come again,” he said.

The AIADMK coordinator also pointed out that the coordinator and deputy coordinator posts were duly elected in a democratic way by the AIADMK party functionaries in December 2021. "It was not dual leadership in the party. It is collaborative leadership,” he claimed.