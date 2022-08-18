GC meet: OPS files caveat before High Court

CHENNAI: Hours after his rival Edappadi K Palaniswami filed an appeal against the status quo ante order of the single judge in the AIADMK GC case, former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday filed a caveat petition before the HC. Advocate P Rajalakshmi representing OPS had filed the caveat. In the caveat, OPS said that his contentions should be heard before passing any orders in the appeal filed by EPS. OPS' caveat petition has been listed along with the civil appeal of EPS and both will be heard by the second division bench of Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan on August 22.