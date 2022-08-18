EPS files appeal against status quo order in AIADMK GC case

CHENNAI: A day after Justice G Jayachandran ordered status quo as on June 23 in AIADMK on the suit filed by former chief minister O Panneerselvam which scrapped the interim general secretary post of Edappadi K Palaniswami, the aggrieved EPS on Thursday moves an appeal before the Madras HC challenging the single judge's August 17 order.

Senior Advocate and former Advocate General S Vijay Narayan on Thursday mentioned it before the second bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice Sunder Mohan to take their appeal for an urgent hearing.

Justice Duraiswamy asked the senior counsel to file an appeal petition. Vijay Narayan pointed out that they had filed an appeal against the order of a single judge.

Therefore, the bench responded to the senior counsel that they would be in a position to hear the matter on Monday once it is numbered by the HC registry before 1.30 PM on Thursday.

It is noted that it will be a holiday for Madras HC on Friday due to Krishna Jayanti.