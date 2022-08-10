Rajini-Guv meeting: CPM, BJP call each other B-team

CHENNAI: Hitting out at BJP state president K Annamalai, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Wednesday said that the saffron party’s attempt to do politics by using the Governor as a backdoor without being able to get public support would end up as a daydream.

“CPIM was never been a B-team of anyone. But, the RSS since its founding time was a B-team of the Britishers and after coming to power, BJP is doing politics to function as a B-team of the corporates. Annamalai who is the leader of the BJP has no right to criticise the Communists, ” Balakrishnan said in a statement.

A day after Balakrishnan criticised the Governor for discussing politics with actor Rajinikanth at Raj Bhavan, Annamalai on Wednesday called the CPM a B-team which is functioning in the oxygen support of the DMK. Defending Governor-Rajinikanth’s political discussion, he wondered what was wrong with the Governor talking politics to Rajini. “The Governor has been meeting many people out of respect,” he claimed.

Balakrishnan said that CPM was not questioning their meeting but Rajinikanth’s statement that they discussed politics but can’t be disclosed to the media. “We questioned the Governor turning into a politician and Raj Bhavan into a political party office which is against the constitution,” he said, adding that either the Governor or his office should have replied to it but Annamalai responded to it.

“Going beyond the Governor’s boundary, he has been propagating the principles and ideologies of RSS. His actions have already drawn severe criticism in the state. In this context, it is known to ordinary citizens that the political talk that Rajinikanth cannot share is not within the constitutional norms of the Governor. But how did Annamalai not understand this basic thing?” he asked.