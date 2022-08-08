Not returning to politics: Rajinikanth after meeting TN Guv

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth who called on Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan in Guindy, on Monday, said that he discussed politics with the latter and the meeting was a courtesy call.

While speaking to reporters the actor said, "The meeting with the Governor was a courtesy meeting. The Governor said that he is ready to do whatever it takes to do good for Tamil Nadu."

Rajini stated, "Our conversation lasted for around 30 minutes. We discussed politics, which can’t be disclosed."

The actor on being questioned about his return to politics said that it was unlikely. He further denied commenting on the recently-held Presidential elections.

On the work front, Rajinikanth will join first schedule of shooting for his next film, Jailer, from August 22.