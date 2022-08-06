Create your BRAND, Federal Bank CEO tells NIT graduates

TIRUCHY: Life may not serve you with equality but once you build your equity, it’ll be about you and your BRAND (Belief, Relevance, Authenticity, Negotiating Challenges, and Delivery) alone, said Shyam Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO of Federal Bank here on Saturday.

Addressing among the graduands at the 18th convocation of NIT, Tiruchy, Shyam Srinivasan, urged them to focus on the BRAND to learn from the icons like Jeremy Lalrinnunga, APJ Abdul Kalam, Sachin Tendulkar and the Mumbai Dabbawalas as they fought through difficult circumstances and came out with flying colours.

He recalled his experiences at the then REC, Tiruchy which prepared him for a life of learning, unlearning, and relearning. He urged the graduands to lead from the front and shape the future of India as we look forward to not only ‘India at 75’ but also ‘India at 100’ and beyond.

His inspiring speech underlined the theme of the unpredictability of the world and exciting futures where one’s origins do not matter, but one’s goals do. He articulated his faith in the youth and exhorted them to face the challenges in their lives with focus and determination rather than fear.

The Director G Aghila while addressing, commended the administration and the faculty for successfully transitioning from virtual to the physical mode of teaching. She outlined the achievements of the institute reflected in the recent NIRF rankings.

According to the Director, NIT Tiruchy retained its top spot among the NITs for the seventh year in a row and improved its overall ranking to 21. She also listed out some of the outstanding achievements of the institute in the last year.