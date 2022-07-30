Safety & security of students in TN private schools to be reviewed

CHENNAI: After a school was ravaged by a mob in Kallakurichi following the “mysterious” death of a girl student in the private institution, the Tamil Nadu government has planned to review all the safety aspects of private schools and their hostels across the State.
The Directorate of Matriculation under the State School Education department accords permission to open private matriculation schools and upgrade the existing institutions that fulfil all the norms including ensuring the safety and security of children stipulated by the government. A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the government has taken serious note of the Kallakuruchi incident and has decided to take all measures to prevent such incidents in future. “The authorities concerned will conduct a detailed review of every private school concerning the safety and security aspects,” he said.
Special attention will be given to the residential schools situated in Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Namakkal, Krishnagiri, The Nilgiris, Madurai, and Tiruvallur where such institutions are in large numbers. “Feedback/suggestions from the parents and students will also be sought,” he added.
Also, to continuously monitor the schools on the critical aspect of student and teacher safety, recognition period of private schools might also be brought down from the existing three years. “The district education officers will ensure that all the hostels have got prior permission,” he said adding “they would also ensure that facilities, including safety aspects, are in place as per the rules”. Claiming that after a detailed review, a comprehensive list of violators (schools) will be prepared, the official said “if managements fail to give explanation, action will be taken against those institutions”.
