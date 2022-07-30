Ready to face any vigilance case, says Udayakumar

MADURAI: AIADMK MLA from Thirumangalam and Deputy Leader of Opposition, RB Udayakumar said in Madurai that he was ready to face any vigilance and anti-corruption case.
Reacting to a complaint lodged against him for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income, Udayakumar said,‘It’s nothing but political vendetta against me’.
Crediting Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, who’s made interim general secretary of AIADMK and succeeded years ago, after the demise of J Jayalalithaa, former Chief Minister, Udayakumar said the former despite being under pressure to increase electricity tariff when he was at the helm of affairs, the tariff was not increased to avoid putting the burden on consumers.
While Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji asserted that the proposed hike in tariff on electricity consumption in Tamil Nadu is less than in other states, the Minister did not acknowledge that the tariff under the regime of Jayalalithaa was much less even than that of the DMK regime, Udayakumar told reporters.
Online rummy that was once banned by the AIADMK government, now remains rampant, ruining the lives of people and 23 persons have ended their lives after playing such games. Despite repeated demands by Palaniswamy for enforcing a ban on online rummy, the state government is seldom bothered about it.
Further taking a dig at DMK led government, he said when the DMK was in opposition, the party cadres utilized social media networks campaigning ‘Go back Modi’ that went trending. But now the ruling DMK has created a trend ‘Come back Modi’. Citing these, Udayakumar said it showed the DMK’s dual stand.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android