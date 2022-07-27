TamilNadu

Class 11 girl kills self in Sivakasi; reason unknown

Representative image
CHENNAI:

CHENNAI: With more than 3 tragic incidents of schoolgirls death in a week across Tamil Nadu, one more girl from Sivakasi, a Class 11 student, has ended her life. It is reportedly said that no suicide note was retrieved.

The girl was a student of a government school near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. On information, Sivakasi police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Govt not a mute spectator: Stalin on harassing girl students

Police said that the girl took this extreme step soon after she reached home after school and was found dead in her uniform.

The news came hours after two girls killed themselves in Cuddalore and Virudhachalam in separate incidents.

It may be noted that a Class 12 girl killed herself on July 13 in Kallakurichi, triggering widespread protest in the area.

Class 12 student found dead in school hostel near Chennai

