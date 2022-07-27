Class 11 girl kills self in Sivakasi; reason unknown

CHENNAI: With more than 3 tragic incidents of schoolgirls death in a week across Tamil Nadu, one more girl from Sivakasi, a Class 11 student, has ended her life. It is reportedly said that no suicide note was retrieved.

The girl was a student of a government school near Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district. On information, Sivakasi police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.