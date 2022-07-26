Violence at HQ: C Ve Shanmugam seeks transfer of case to CBI

CHENNAI: Former law minister, C Ve Shanmugam has petitioned the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking transfer of investigations to CBI or other independent agency on the complaints filed against former chief minister, O Panneerselvam and his Supporters with Chennai police, in connection with the violence and alleged theft in AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah on July 11.
Royapettah police had registered an FIR in connection with the violence and arrested 14 persons, booking them under sections of the IPC, including 147 (rioting), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from duty) among others. Shanmugam, in his petition alleged that all those booked were AIADMK members and none of OPS supporters were booked.
Meanwhile, on Saturday ( July 23), Shanmugam lodged a complaint with Royapettah police seeking criminal action against his estranged partyman and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his supporters for breaking into the AIADMK headquarters on July 11, when the general council was under way and opening the office for stealing several documents and articles.
In his complaint, Shanmugam alleged that they have stolen documents, including the property documents of AIADMK headquarters and other properties belonging to the party, by breaking open the locker in the party office.
He also alleged that the supporters stole petty cash worth Rs 31,000 and also hard discs, which had details on the financial transactions of the party expenses.
In his complaint, he named former chief minister, O Panneerselvam, former minister, Vaithilingam, MLA’s Manoj Pandian, JCD Prabhakar and others.
Shanmugam also sought police action for the violence caused inside and outside the party headquarters wherein hired goondas went on a vehicle damaging spree.
Talking to media persons after lodging the complaint, Shanmugam said that police did not act on a complaint from former minister D Jayakumar seeking police protection at the headquarters on July 11.
“When the headquarters was unsealed on July 21, we were shocked to witness how the office was ransacked by OPS and his supporters,” Shanmugam said.
In his petition to the DGP and Home Secretary, Shanmugam stated that chennai police is not keen to investigate the matter and sought for transfer of investigations to CBI or any other independent agency.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android