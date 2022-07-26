Violence at HQ: C Ve Shanmugam seeks transfer of case to CBI

Meanwhile, on Saturday ( July 23), Shanmugam lodged a complaint with Royapettah police seeking criminal action against his estranged partyman and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and his supporters for breaking into the AIADMK headquarters on July 11, when the general council was under way and opening the office for stealing several documents and articles.

In his complaint, Shanmugam alleged that they have stolen documents, including the property documents of AIADMK headquarters and other properties belonging to the party, by breaking open the locker in the party office.

He also alleged that the supporters stole petty cash worth Rs 31,000 and also hard discs, which had details on the financial transactions of the party expenses.

In his complaint, he named former chief minister, O Panneerselvam, former minister, Vaithilingam, MLA’s Manoj Pandian, JCD Prabhakar and others.