HC to pass orders in pleas by EPS, OPS in AIADMK headquarters case

While EPS and OPS claimed that the government had maliciously locked and sealed the AIADMK party office, the police informed the HC that the act was due to violence that erupted between the supporters of EPS and OPS on July 11.

State Additional Public Prosecutor submitted that as no civil suits claiming the right over the AIADMK headquarters are pending, opening the seal and lock would again lead to the law and order problem.

However, EPS accused OPS of entering the office with his man and orchestrating the entire violence. He further submitted through his counsel senior advocate S Vijay Narayan that OPS had taken away the files from the party office.