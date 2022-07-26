Tiruvallur girl suicide: Police deployed outside hospital

CHENNAI: Police personnel have been deployed outside the hospital where the autopsy, of a Class 12 student, who was found dead inside the hostel in Tiruvallur, is taking place.
A Class 12 student was found dead in the hostel room of a government-aided institution in Kilachery, Tiruvallur district, 50 kms from Chennai, on Monday.
The deceased was a native of Tekkalur near Tiruttani.
On Monday morning, the girl was seen with her friends and went to the hostel room after which she was found hanging. The school management, on learning of the incident, informed the girl’s family after which they reached the spot.
Tiruvallur district police said an FIR has been registered based on the family’s complaint that there is suspicion in her death.
“We’ve a suspicion. We won’t take her body without knowing what exactly happened. Our girl is not someone who commits suicide,” a family member told media persons in Tiruvallur.
Police secured the girl’s body and sent it to the Tiruvallur GH for post-mortem. Police sources said the post-mortem will be videographed.
As news of the girl’s death spread, there was a minor road blockade at the girl’s village. Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police, PC Kalyan said adequate force has been deployed outside the school and near the hospital to prevent any untoward incident.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, M Sathya Priya too reached the scene and supervised the investigations. “Preliminary investigations are done. No suicide note has been recovered so far. The CB-CID has taken over probe,” she said.
