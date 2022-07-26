Class 12 girl found dead in hostel; case transferred to CB-CID

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student was found hanging in the hostel room of Sacred Heart Girls HSS, a government-aided school near Kilachery in Tiruvallur, 50 km from here, on Monday. The deceased was a native of Tekkalur near Tiruttani. The case has been transferred to CB-CID.

On Monday morning, the girl was seen with her friends and went to the hostel room after which she was found hanging. The school management, on learning of the incident, informed the girl’s family after which they reached the school.

Tiruvallur district police said an FIR has been registered based on the family’s complaint that there is suspicion in the death.

“We’ve a suspicion. We won’t take her body without knowing what exactly happened. Our girl is not someone who commits suicide,” a family member told media persons in Tiruvallur.

Police secured the girl’s body and sent it to the Tiruvallur GH. Police sources said the post-mortem will be videographed.

As news of the girl’s death spread, there was a minor road roko at the girl’s village. Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police, PC Kalyan said adequate force has been deployed outside the school and near the hospital to prevent any untoward incident.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police, M Sathya Priya too reached the scene and supervised the investigations. “Preliminary investigations are done. No suicide note has been recovered so far. The CB-CID has taken over probe,” she said.

Meanwhile, worried parents reached the school on Monday asking to take back their wards, considering the situation. “We are aware of this and have coordinated with the management to allow the students to be sent home with parents after providing the details. Emotions run high during such times,” remarked a senior police officer.