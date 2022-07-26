TamilNadu

Tiruvallur girl suicide: Body handed over to parents

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the student's hometown.
Tiruvallur girl suicide: Body handed over to parents
Body of the schoolgirl taken in an ambulance to her native village Thekkalur
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The body of a Class 12 student, who was found dead inside the hostel in Tiruvallur on Monday, has been handed over to her parents after post-mortem and is being taken to her native village Thekkalur under tight police security.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the student's hometown.

Body of the schoolgirl taken in an ambulance to her native village Thekkalur
Tiruvallur girl suicide: Police deployed outside hospital

Earlier, the parents and relatives refused to take the body of the student, following which the legislators held talks and pacified them.

The Class 12 student was found dead in the hostel room of a government-aided institution in Kilachery, Tiruvallur district, 50 kms from Chennai, on Monday. On Monday morning, the girl was seen with her friends and went to the hostel room after which she was found hanging. Parents and relatives of the girl staged a road blockade on the same day.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

protest
Police Personnel
Girl Suicide
Tiruvallur
Autopsy
Student death
Tiruvallur GH
Class 12 student
Kilachery
Tiruvallur girl suicide
Tiruvallur girl death
Tiruvallur schoolgirl
Tiruvallur schoolgirl death
school student death
school deaths
TN student's death
Another TN Class 12 Student Found Dead in Hostel
tn student death row

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in