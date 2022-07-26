Tiruvallur girl suicide: Body handed over to parents

CHENNAI: The body of a Class 12 student, who was found dead inside the hostel in Tiruvallur on Monday, has been handed over to her parents after post-mortem and is being taken to her native village Thekkalur under tight police security.
A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the student's hometown.
Earlier, the parents and relatives refused to take the body of the student, following which the legislators held talks and pacified them.
The Class 12 student was found dead in the hostel room of a government-aided institution in Kilachery, Tiruvallur district, 50 kms from Chennai, on Monday. On Monday morning, the girl was seen with her friends and went to the hostel room after which she was found hanging. Parents and relatives of the girl staged a road blockade on the same day.
