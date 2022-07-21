Kallakurichi student postmortem: SC refuses to entertain plea

During the hearing, the court also suggested the lawyer of the victim's father bring his request to the notice of the HC and urged it to conduct a third postmortem. The father of the victim has moved the SC challenging the Madras High Court order and sought the inclusion of the doctor of his choice in the panel of doctors constituted for re-postmortem.

In the petition moved by advocate Rahul Shyam Bhandari, he has stated that by way of the impugned order dated July 18 2022 of Madras HC, the prayer for transfer of investigation by the CBCID was accepted by the High Court as well as re-postmortem of the deceased body by the team of new doctors however the relief to conduct postmortem by including one forensic expert of choice of the petitioner has been denied primarily on the basis that the matter has gained lot of public outcry and violence has erupted in the state surrounding this case.