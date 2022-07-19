TamilNadu

Kallakurichi case: HC allows to conduct autopsy without parents

Justice N Sathish Kumar further wanted the State to allow the parents in case they arrive before the medical experts who were to conduct the postmortem.
Madras High CourtFile
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to go ahead with the process of conducting a fresh autopsy without the presence of the parents of a Kallakkurichi schoolgirl who died on July 13.

The judge passed the directions since Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah made a mention before the judge stating that the parent of the deceased girl was unavailable to reach out for initiating the re-autopsy.

"The HC directed the state to conduct the autopsy in the presence of the girl's father. However, the police do not know the whereabouts of her parents now. Shall we go ahead or not?," the PP sought clarification from the court.

He further stated that the Supreme Court which heard the appeal against the HC order did not pass any direction to restrain the state from conducting the autopsy.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed the government to conduct the autopsy without the presence of the girl's parents.

On Monday, Justice Sathish Kumar ordered the re-autopsy and appointed a team of doctors and forensic experts to carry out the proceedings.

The judge also noted that the girl's father and his advocate shall be present during the autopsy.

After the girl died on private school premises, a protest carried out by several people had sprawled as violence. Therefore, the HC came down heavily on the mob who vandalised the property and disturbed the tranquillity of the area.

