NEET Exemption Bill: TN to send explanation soon, says Ma Su

The NEET Exemption Bill was passed by the Tamil Nadu government for a second time in February after it was returned by Governor RN Ravi, last year. The Bill was initially passed in September 2021 and aimed to exclude the State from the NEET.

"The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has taken several steps to exempt NEET in State eve since the DMK came into power. Recently, the Union Ministry requested an explanation, as there were several questions to be explained, including how the students from the southern part are affected by this entrance exam, and why the state wants an exemption compared to other states in the country," said Subramanian.

He added that along with legal advisors we are preparing answers for the explanation as per their request. In the next two days, it will be sent to the Chief Minister for consent and further proceed to the Union Ministry.

Commenting on the free booster doses in the State for the age group 18-59. The minister said that at least one lakh doses of Covid vaccines are inoculated daily. On July 24, mega vaccination camps will be organised with 50,000 camps across the State.

"To vaccinate more people who have missed their precaution dose, reminder messages will be sent through the civic body. The health minister announced that every alternative week Covid mega vaccination camp will be conducted in TN," he said.

Meanwhile, Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital has performed over 10,000 angiogram and angio surgery at a total cost of Rs 10 crore. This hospital had been India's biggest success in completing surgeries through plastic surgery. The minister distributed bionic limps (artificial upper and lower limps) worth Rs.10.5 lakh to deserving people. Additionally, inaugurated students skill lab of Rs 25 lakh.